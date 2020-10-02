Share:

HYDERABAD - The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah expressed his deep grief with the bereaved family over the demise of Zahid Hussain Memon Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mirpurkhas. In his condolence message, the Commissioner said that late Zahid Hussain Memon was an outstanding officer who served as frontline worker against Corona Pandemic. Syed Mohsin Ali Shah prayed for the forgiveness of departed souls and for high place in Jannah. He also prayed for patience to bereaved family in the hour of grief.