ISLAMABAD - Capital Development Authority is striving to turn around fate of IJ Principal Road as part of its comprehensive strategy to uplift infrastructure in Islamabad. Keen interest of CDA Chairman for up-gradation of IJ Principal Road has started to yield dividends.

The consultant appointed recently to carry out feasibility study and designing\estimates has given his first presentation to Chairman Capital Development Authority. During the first presentation, the consultant informed that two additional rigid lanes will be constructed on both sides of IJP Road. Seven box culverts already existing on IJP Road will extended while a new box culvert will be constructed. Similarly, three flyovers will also be constructed one each at 9th Avenue, 10th Avenue and 11th Avenue.

The consultant during his first presentation further informed that rehabilitation of existing dual carriageway will be done along with lane marking and lane marking. Tentative cost of the project as per first presentation by the consultant is Rs5322 million.