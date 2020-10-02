Share:

RAWALPINDI - A division bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday overturned the death sentence awarded to the murder convict by an anti-terrorism court in 2019, converting the sentence into life imprisonment. The division bench, comprised Justice Sadaqat Ali and Justice Sadiq Mehmood Khurram pronounced the verdict. The convict Kashif was found guilty of gunning down matriculation student in an attempt to kidnap her in Kotli Sattian on April 12, 2018.