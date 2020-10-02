Share:

LAHORE - The COVID-19 took away one more life in the province while the number of cases reached 99,479 after registration of 101 new cases on Thursday. According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Thursday, a total number of deaths in the province has been recorded 2,235.

The P&SHD confirmed that 57 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Sheikhupura , 10 in Rawalpindi, three in Jehlum, one in Attock, one in Chakwal, two in Gujranwala, two in Sialkot, one in Narowal, one in Hafizabad , two in Mandi Bahauddin, three in Multan, one in Khanewal, one in Vehari, six in Faisalabad, three in Toba Tek Singh,one in Chineot, one in Bahawalnagar, three in Bahawalpur and one new case was reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours. The Punjab health department has conducted 1,264,124 tests for COVID-19 so far while 95,501 confirmed cases recovered.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks.

5 confirmed, 701 suspected cases of dengue virus reported in Punjab

Five new confirmed cases of dengue virus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours including four from Lahore and one from Faisalabad. According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Thursday, 701 suspected cases of dengue virus have been reported in the last 24 hours who have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

So far 72 cases of dengue have been confirmed from January this year in the province, however, 67 cases have been discharged after recovery and currently 5 patients of dengue virus are under treatment.

No death due to dengue have been reported this year due to effective measures taken by the government.

The Punjab government was continuously working against dengue across the province and the anti-dengue staff recovered dengue larvae from 4,395 places during the last seven days.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.