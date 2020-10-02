PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday extended his heartfelt felicitations to the government and people of China on its national day and said that Pak-China everlasting friendship has set an example to the rest of the world.
Addressing a ceremony organized to mark 71st National Day of People’s Republic of China here at China’s Cultural Centre “China Window” Peshawar, he said, “China always stands by Pakistan in every difficult time and Pakistan also didn’t disappoint its time-tested friend,” he said.
Secretary Information Arshad Khan, Commandant FC Moazam Jan Ansari, administrator China Window Amjad Aziz and other high ups were also present on the occasion.
The Chief Minister said that establishment of China Window in Peshawar was undoubtedly a great initiative. He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a good example of our friendship which would have great impact not only on the mutual relations between both countries but on the overall socio-economic development of the region. He said the CPEC was not just a route as there were multiple projects under its umbrella.
Development projects in agriculture, tourism, industries, energy and social welfare etc were also part of the developmental portfolio of CPEC. He said in context of the CPEC, the provincial government was moving forward under workable plan adding that progress on various development projects under CPEC was in progress.
In order to get benefits of CPEC in real sense, special focus was being given to the improvement of communication network and development of industrial infrastructure in the province. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has excellent strategic location and tremendous natural resources which would emerge as hub of trade & economic activities in coming few years,” he added.
Talking about the CPEC projects in the province, Mahmood Khan said development agreement on Rashakai Special Economic Zone had been signed and work on the project would be started soon. Under the project, huge investment of $1.9 billion and some two million direct and indirect employment opportunities are expected.
He asked Chinese and other investors to come forward and make investment to get the tremendous investment opportunities of the province and assured that the provincial government would extend all-out support to this effect. He made it clear that provincial government was already working on a number of economic zones in the province.
Draban Economic Zone comprising 3125 acres of land would be proposed for inclusion into CPEC projects in the upcoming meeting of joint working committee. This would be the largest economic zone of the province which would help to boost the local economy by creating employment opportunities.
