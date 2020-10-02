Share:

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Thursday extended his heartfelt felicitations to the govern­ment and people of China on its nation­al day and said that Pak-China everlast­ing friendship has set an example to the rest of the world.

Addressing a ceremony organized to mark 71st National Day of People’s Re­public of China here at China’s Cultural Centre “China Window” Peshawar, he said, “China always stands by Pakistan in every difficult time and Pakistan also didn’t disappoint its time-tested friend,” he said.

Secretary Information Arshad Khan, Commandant FC Moazam Jan Ansari, administrator China Window Amjad Aziz and other high ups were also pres­ent on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said that estab­lishment of China Window in Peshawar was undoubtedly a great initiative. He said China Pakistan Economic Corri­dor (CPEC) was a good example of our friendship which would have great im­pact not only on the mutual relations between both countries but on the overall socio-economic development of the region. He said the CPEC was not just a route as there were multiple pro­jects under its umbrella.

Development projects in agriculture, tourism, industries, energy and social welfare etc were also part of the devel­opmental portfolio of CPEC. He said in context of the CPEC, the provincial gov­ernment was moving forward under workable plan adding that progress on various development projects under CPEC was in progress.

In order to get benefits of CPEC in real sense, special focus was being giv­en to the improvement of communi­cation network and development of industrial infrastructure in the prov­ince. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has excel­lent strategic location and tremendous natural resources which would emerge as hub of trade & economic activities in coming few years,” he added.

Talking about the CPEC projects in the province, Mahmood Khan said de­velopment agreement on Rashakai Special Economic Zone had been signed and work on the project would be started soon. Under the project, huge investment of $1.9 billion and some two million direct and indirect employment opportunities are expect­ed.

He asked Chinese and other investors to come forward and make investment to get the tremendous investment op­portunities of the province and as­sured that the provincial government would extend all-out support to this effect. He made it clear that provincial government was already working on a number of economic zones in the prov­ince.

Draban Economic Zone comprising 3125 acres of land would be proposed for inclusion into CPEC projects in the upcoming meeting of joint working committee. This would be the largest economic zone of the province which would help to boost the local economy by creating employment opportunities.

