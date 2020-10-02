Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Secretary (CS) Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Thursday reviewed the new recruitment, regularisation, pension, quota and other matters.

Chairing a meeting on the aforesaid matters, the Chief Secretary directed that the employees should be regularised on the basis of regularisation act, the CS spokesman told media. The meeting was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue Sindh and Secretaries of all provincial departments.

He said that those employees who could not be regularised, the answer pertaining to them should be submitted to the court. He further directed that the answers should be submitted to the courts on time.

CS Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah directed all the secretaries that the documentation of retiring employees should be prepared one year before their retirement. Five percent quota for the differently-abled be ensured, he said, adding that those departments which had not advertised recruitment for the special persons must advertise to recruit them.