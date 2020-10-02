Share:

LAHORE - Under the Sindh Water Sector Improvement Project designed by Mott MacDonald, Descon Engineering Ltd constructed the Ghotki Canal Project, which has been awarded Merit Winner in the Water/Wastewater category of the Engineering News-Record Global Best Project Awards 2020.

The Sindh Water Sector Improvement Project has immensely contributed to the water/wastewater management renewing the irrigation system in Pakistan’s dry Sindh region. The development now effectively provides water to around 500,000 farming families in the area. The project, under the direction of Project Manager Khuda Bakhsh, included dredging the canals to remove sediment, raising and strengthening embankments, and installing new hydraulic structures.

Serving thousands of farms in this low rainfall province, the area was plagued by leaks, poor flow regulation, and sediment built-up. Descon strategically restored the province’s water-supply infrastructure through a series of activities such as those mentioned above.

The construction was scheduled around temporary canal diversions to decrease impacts on agriculture and other water users. The close-nit involvement of local water management boards helped instil valuable expertise to ensure responsive system oversight and maintenance in the future.

Adnan Bakhtiar, President Infrastructure Projects Division at Descon Engineering Ltd, said, “Descon continues to be at the leading edge of innovation. Working on national interest projects that uplift the socio-economic situation of the country, we integrate our motto of ‘building prosperity by partnering in progress’ in all our operations. We are honoured to have received this award and will continue to endeavour for more developments in the country.”

Descon’s partnership with Mott MacDonald for the Sindh Water Sector Improvement project will have a major impact on improving water quality for farming purposes thus, adding to the revenue of the country.