In 2018, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to conduct the Law Admission Test (LAT) to groom the quality and cream coming in the field of law. Passing LAT is mandatory for everyone to get admission in LLB and the passing marks are 50 out 100. Recently on 5th September, LAT was conducted but its procedure has created many hurdles for students as the test was very difficult and there were many flaws in the test too. As in the advertisement, the syllabus was given which includes 5 questions from Mathematics, 20 questions from General Knowledge, 10 questions from Pakistan Studies, 10 questions from Islamiat, 20 questions from English and 25 marks of Essay and Personal Statement. Despite the syllabus being laid out in the advertisement, at the time of the test, there was not a single question included from Pakistan Studies, subsequently, 10 extra questions of Islamiyat were given. The test clearly was out of syllabus and was very difficult for intermediate students. General Knowledge and Islamiat questions were of high level, there was not any single question from the basics of law. There were mistakes in many questions too, even the key uploaded on HEC website has several mistakes. So it is a request to the Director and Chairman Higher Education Commission to reduce the passing marks from 50 to 40 or either a relief should be given to students in the essay and personal statement marks.

GHULAM MUSTAFA BALADI,

Jamshoro.