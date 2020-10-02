Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Thursday has approved development projects mainly related to roads infrastructure worth of Rs429.77 billion.

The ECNEC chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has approved the “Simplification of Planning Commission/ Planning Division Development Processes/ Procedure to improve Project Management” (Guidelines). According to the new procedures there are reforms in the following six areas: a) Project Identification and Preparation of PC I, b) processing and approval of PC I, c) Project Management and Staffing, d) Opening of Project Assignment Account, e) Procedure for release of funds, f) Monitoring and Evaluation.

Indus Highway (N-55) Additional Carriageway Project (Shikarpur-Rajanpur section) length: 221.95 KM was also approved by ECNEC. The project will be completed at the total rationalised cost of Rs44703.890 million. (The Asian Development Bank will also share the cost; Rs40,233.500 million). The project which will be completed in 3 years and envisages construction of additional 2-lanes and widening/ rehabilitation of existing 2-lane carriageway of Shikarpur-Rajanpur section of Indus highway N-55. The total length of Shikarpur- Rajanpur section is 221.950 km that will be upgraded to a 4-lane dual carriageway facility with each lane 3.65m wide. NHA shall be responsible for the execution, operation and maintenance of the project. Federal PSDP has allocated Rs1000 million for the completion of this project in 2020-2021.

Dualisation and Rehabilitation of DG Khan- DI Khan Section of N-55(208.19 Km) was approved by ECNEC at the total rationalised cost of Rs52, 276.53 million with ADB share of Rs44,957.82 million. The Project will be completed in 3 years by NHA. The project road starts from DG Khan then passes through Shah Sadar Din, Kala, Shahdan Lund, Taunsa, TibiQasrani, Mahra, Paroa and terminates at DI Khan. Federal PSDP has allocated Rs500 million for the completion of this project in 2020-2021.

Construction of Rajanpur-DG Khan Section of N-55 as 4 Lane Highway 121.50 Km was approved by ECNEC at the total rationalised cost of Rs33,172.22 million with ADB share of Rs28,528.11 million. The Project will be completed in 3 years by NHA. The project road starts from Rajanpur and passes through Fazilpur, Muhammad Pur Dewan, Jampur and terminates at Dera Ghazi Khan. Federal PSDP has allocated Rs500 million for the completion of this project in 2020-2021. Rehabilitation and up-gradation of 79.890 km, Jhaljao- Bela Road at the total rationalised cost of Rs11, 118.123 million was approved by ECNEC without any Foreign Exchange Component (FEC). The project will be completed in 3 years by NHA. The project road starts from Jhaljao and terminates at Bela, District Awaran. The road traverses through towns of Augani, Sipai sing, Chauki and finally terminates at Bela. It is expected that the completion of the project will save vehicle travel time and vehicle operating costs of commuters. It will also contribute to ensuring efficient movement of trade, goods and traffic in a relatively shorter time.

Peshawar Northern Bypass Project-32.2 Km was also approved at the 2nd revised cost of Rs21,338.005 million. The project envisages construction of 32.20 km, 4-lane bypass with service roads on either side, on the northern side of Peshawar city. The total 32.2 Km distance of the Bypass has been divided into three packages for construction purposes. Section I: M-1 Intersection- Charsada Road Interchange (7.60 Km in length). Section II: Charsada Road Interchange- Warsak Road Interchange (11.6 Km). Section III: which has been subdivided in Section 3A and 3B; Warsak Road to Nasir Bagh Road (5.50 Km) – from Nasir Bagh to endpoint at TakhtabaigKhwar check post (7.50 Km).

Construction of 157 MW Madian Hydropower project, District Swat, under the World Bank assisted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hydropower and Renewable Energy Development Program was also approved by ECNEC at the total rationalised cost of Rs79, 374.85 million with FEC of Rs57,339.33 million. ECNEC directed that the sponsors will adhere to the IPP regime followed by NEPRA and all costs will be rationalised as per NEPRA cost Structure. The sponsors will hire financial consultants to negotiate tariff and ensure least-cost generation at an affordable price/ tariff of the Hydropower Project.

Construction of 88 MW Gabral Kalam hydropower Project at an estimated cost of Rs36,430.188 million including FEC of Rs8815.785 million was approved by ECNEC with the following directions: the sponsors will adhere to the IPP regime followed by NEPRA and all cost will be rationalised as per NEPRA cost structure. The sponsors will hire financial consultants to negotiate tariff and ensure least-cost generation at an affordable price/ tariff of the Hydropower Project. The sponsors will share with CDWP the progress achieved on the milestones given after six months of approval of the project from ECNEC.

ECNEC also approved Evacuation of Power from 2160 MW Dasu HPP stage I Dasu to Islamabad via Mansehra at the total cost of Rs132, 249.84 million with foreign exchange component of Rs112,228.74 million. The project is expected to complete in 5 years and is proposed to be financed by the World Bank. The main objective of the project is the evacuation of power from 2160 MW Dasu hydropower project to respective load centres of DISCOs by the construction of 765 kV double circuit transmission line from Dasu Hydropower project to Islamabad via Mansehra. ECNEC also approved in principle the Locust Emergency and Food Security Project. World Bank shall provide $200 million for the project.