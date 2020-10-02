Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday directed the scrutiny committee in foreign funding case against PML-N and PPP to submit the final report until November 5.

According to the latest report of the commission both the parties have failed to provide details of the donors to the commission. The report further revealed that due to the incomplete information and details with the Scrutiny Committee the commission was in no position to announce the verdict in the case. The report further elaborated that both the political parties were delaying the progress of the committee by asking again and again for more time in providing the relevant details to the committee. Meanwhile, the commission also authorised the Scrutiny Committee for independent collection of details in the case and also empowered the committee to use all the resources in finishing the task with no further delay and take action under Article 6 of the commission in case of non-provision of details.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member of the National Assembly (MNA) Farrukh Habib last year had filed a petition in the Election Commission, seeking inquiry into the funding of the PML-N and the PPP and accused both parties of concealing their sources of funds and companies registered by them in Europe and America.

Following the complaint of the ruling party the commission in November 2019 started the investigation against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the foreign funding case.

It must be noted that the ECP last month had started a fresh probe into the case after the commission had rejected the Scrutiny Committee report in foreign funding case against PTI and had termed it ‘neither complete nor well-detailed in all respects. The commission has also started fresh investigations into the foreign funding case against the ruling party last month.

The ECP in its order dated August 27 had stated that “the Commission has thoroughly gone through it and came to the conclusion “that the Committee neither scrutinised the record nor evaluated the evidence from the documents”.

The scrutiny report in case against PTI was prepared after over 70 meetings and two and half years of committee deliberations that was initially mandated to be complete scrutiny in one month. The petitioner and PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar has consistently challenged the transparency and credibility of the scrutiny process.