ISLAMABAD - Speakers of international conferences: Innovation in Teaching & Learning and Distance Education and E-learning on Thursday discussed policies, pedagogies and current level of access to the digital world.

They deliberated ways to modify, reassess and replace the out-dated practices for the sustainable development in education.

They also discussed challenges for e-learning from four perspectives including social issues, pedagogical, harnessing technology for teaching and learning and the psychological were discussed. They also stressed on adoption of innovative solutions.

The conferences: Innovation in Teaching & Learning and Distance Education and E-learning were organised by Department of Education of the International Islamic University Islamabad.

Around 150 papers were presented by renowned national and international experts and researchers of the field of education on innovation in teaching, learning, distance education and E-learning. International Experts from USA, Ukraine, Malaysia, Gulf states, Austria and Canada virtually participating in the conference.

The concluding ceremony was addressed by Dr. Hathal bin Homoud Al-Otaibi, President IIUI as chief guest. He said that IIUI is committed to working hard for delivering quality education and producing knowledge in line with the aspiration of Muslim world.

Hailing the organisers, he said Department of Education is one of the most dynamic departments of the university which has achieved many milestones in the field of teaching, training and research in its short history. Dr. Hathal maintained that E-learning and innovation are the salient needs of education in future. He said universities must focus on use of modern techniques of teaching and learning. IIUI President also emphasised that faculty must remain updated to the advancements of the technology.

It was also attended by Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani, a renowned online teaching distance learning expert and Vice President (Administration, Finance and Planning) at IIUI, Prof. Aqdas Naveed Malik, VP HS&R, Dr. Samina Malik, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences of IIUI, Dr. Muhammad Munir Kayani, Head of the Department, Dr. Shamsa Aziz, Chairperson at Department of Education, experts of the field of education, faculty members of the department and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Jumani appreciated the role of IIUI’s education department at national and international forums terming it as country’s one of the most recognised and professional departments.