Fawad Chaudhry has said that Nawaz Sharif s statement was fabricated, there was no rigging in the election, in the constituencies where RTS was down, PTI candidates lost the election.

According to details, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry tweeted on social networking site that PTI lost 5 National Assembly seats by a margin of less than one thousand votes, 15 candidates lost by a margin of less than 2500, PTI could have formed the government alone if the votes had been recounted.

Fawad Chaudhry said that such allegations are made after the election because we do not have a democratic culture. The loser keeps on assuring his colleagues that we are not losers, we have been defeated on purpose. He said that Nawaz Sharif s statement was a fabricated statement.