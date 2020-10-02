Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date of filing of Income Tax Returns/Statements for the tax year 2020 up to December 8. According to circular issued by the board here, the individuals and association of persons, who failed to file their income tax returns/statements of final taxation for the tax year 2020 before September 30, have been allowed to file their returns by December 8, 2020. The companies who were required to file returns of total income/statements of final taxation for the Tax Year 2020, which were due on September 30, but failed to file their income tax returns/statements, were also allowed to file their return by December 8.