ISLAMABAD - The newly constructed G-7/G-8 underpass at Faisal Avenue will be opened for general traffic on Friday (today). With opening of this underpass, Islamabad Expressway/Faisal Avenue will be signal free from Karal Chowk up to Margalla Road which will facilitate thousands of commuters on daily basis. In addition to ease in traffic flow on Faisal Avenue, it will also provide swift access to both sectors G-7 and G-8 and other adjoining sectors on eastern and western side of the Faisal Avenue.

In this connection, finishing work is in progress. Instructions have been issued to complete all axillary works at earliest.