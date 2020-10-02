Share:

ISLAMABAD - Haseena Moin, Pakistan’s most respected and celebrated creative artists joined the RINSTRA Technologies Board of Advisors. She will also be writing two-web series exclusively for the RINSTRA Platform. She will write a special web-series on Breast Cancer awareness as well, a cancer survivor herself, her message on the Breast Cancer Awareness Month is Beat Cancer. HaseenaMoin agreed to become a part of the Rinstra platform to advise the management and the board to improve the standard of creative and drama writing in the country. She expressed her concerns with the current trends in television productions and emphasized that “there is a need to create more diversity in the thematic topics for dramas in the Pakistan. On joining RINSTRA, HaseenaMoin further said, “Our young minds need to learn creative writing techniques for the new mediums of storytelling. Empowering and educating our youth through storytelling is a very powerful and important objective for our nation building. We must tell the Pakistani narrative to the world in the new forms and techniques”.