Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday reiterated its demand that India should be held accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had sent another letter to the UN Security Council president as part of Pakistan’s efforts to apprise the world body of the grave situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as peace and security in the region.

“In his letter, the foreign minister has highlighted the gross and systematic violations of human rights in IIOJK, India’s illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, and the threat to peace and security posed by India’s belligerent rhetoric and actions,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the recent crackdown against Amnesty International by the Indian government is another manifestation of its extremist agenda and inability to hear the truth from independent human rights organisations. The Indian regime’s action had once again revealed the true face of India to the world. He said the so-called largest democracy in the world stands fully exposed.

Chaudhri condemned the shameful acquittal of all 32 criminals responsible for demolishing the centuries-old Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992.

No violation of posting policy

Regarding the so-called “neighbourhood first policy” of India, the spokesperson said no such policy existed and it was only a façade, adding the current Indian leadership was in fact guided by the Chanakya doctrine, which was deeply imbedded in the rank and file of the BJP-RSS combine.

He said, according to the Chanakya doctrine, “your immediate neighbour is your natural enemy as he covets your territory and resources and is positioned to take them if he is more powerful than you”. He said this dangerous indoctrination of the Indian leadership is concerning for all of India’s immediate neighbours.

He said in the interest of regional peace and security, the current Indian leadership will be well advised to abandon the 3rd Century BCE doctrine and instead learn from the post-World War II political history of the world where immediate neighbours have contributed immensely to the socio-economic development and security of each other.

The spokesperson said it is time for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his associates to do some serious introspection.

To a question about Pakistan’s offer of arranging a meeting of Indian spy commander Kulbhushan Jadhav with his father and wife, Chaudhri said: “our offer is still there, but unfortunately, we have got no response from Indian authorities so far.”

He said Pakistan was committed to implement the directives of the International Court of Justice.

The spokesperson said India and its intelligence agencies were involved in money-laundering and financial crimes in Pakistan to sponsor terrorism.

He said the Bharatia Janta Party regime had once again revealed the true face of India before the world by pursuing the heinous agenda of sponsoring terrorism and extremism.

On Saudi Arabia’s permission for Pakistani Iqama (residency) holders, he said the Saudi government on the request of Pakistan had allowed to apply for extension in visas even from its embassy in Islamabad. The process could be initiated after the requisite approval of Kafeels (sponsors), including companies and private persons.

In case of Kafeel as a private person, he added, Iqamas could be extended through an online website called ‘Abshar’.

The Saudi authorities had also cleared 47 out of 118 Pakistan International Airlines flights for the month of October, the spokesperson said.

Regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address at the United Nations General Assembly, he said Pakistan’s perspective was shared on all major regional and international issues, including COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister’s Debt Relief Initiative for developing countries, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, treatment of minorities in India, Palestine issue, Afghan peace process, illicit financial flows, climate change, Islamophobia, and the United Nations reforms.

He refuted reports regarding alleged violations made in postings and transfers of the officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saying the decisions were based on merit following the objective criteria.

“Sadly such reports are unfounded and based on either lack of information or understanding of the internal working of the Foreign Office,” Chaudhri said.

The spokesperson stressed the Foreign Office as a national institution took a lot of pride in its “professionalism and upholding meritocracy. The decisions regarding postings and transfers are based on merit following an objective criteria,” he added.

About violations of the Posting Policy 2015, he said, the objective was to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of the organization in order to optimally advance the country’s foreign policy objectives.

The spokesperson said like any professional organization, optimal utilization of available human resource to serve the needs of the ministry and the missions abroad was critical.

He emphasized that a proper multi-tiered mechanism was in place to make recommendations for foreign postings. “Posting decisions are neither arbitrary nor made by any one individual. Any assertions made in this regard are contrary to the facts,” he said.

The spokesperson said since the matter was sub-judice, he would refrain from going into the details of individual cases.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office yesterday said that no violation of posting policy was committed.

FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said

the Foreign Office was a national instiution that takes a lot of pride in its professionalism and upholding meritocracy.

“The decisions regarding postings and transfers are based on merit following objective criteria,” he said at a weekly news briefing

He added: “As for the assertions regarding violations of the 2015 Policy, the objective of the Posting Policy is to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of the organization, so that our Foreign Policy objectives are optimally advanced.”

In this regard, he said, “like any professional organization, optimal utilization of available human resources to serve the needs of the Ministry and our Missions abroad is critical.”

Chaudhri said there was a proper multi-tiered mechanism in place to make recommendations for foreign postings.

“Posting decisions are neither arbitrary nor made by any one individual. Any assertions made in this regard are contrary to facts. Since the matter is sub-judice, I would not go into individual cases,” he said.