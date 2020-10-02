Share:

GENEVA - Hundreds of workers of Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) Europe and Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) took to streets and staged an anti-India protest outside the headquarters of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) here yesterday. The protestors were shouting full throat slogans “one slogan one track, go India, go back”, “stop human rights violations in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir” and “we want freedom”. On the occasion, President TeK United Kingdom Raja Fahim Kayani said that Indian army has been committing crimes against humanity in IIOJK and there is no any political activist safe following the cold blooded murder of human rights defender and prominent Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri who was assassinated by Indian secret agency at his home in a broad daylight. “People of IIOJ&K must be given right of self-determination without any further delay for the implementation of United Nations resolutions which are the foundation and milestone to guide for the durable solution of IIOJ&K,” Kayani added. The president TeK UK Kayani further said that TeK Europe and UK will continue such type of anti-India rallies across Europe to put pressure on India to allow Kashmiris to decide about their political future. President TeK Europe and Italy Mahmood Sharif said that world must come forward with permanent solution on Kashmir to make South Asia tension and war free. President TeK Switzerland Ejaz Ahmed Tahir said Kashmiris want to decide about their political future by themselves. India has damaged their property and agriculture. President TeK UK South Zone Zahid Iqbal said that Kashmiris have been giving matchless sacrifices for the noble cause of freedom since long saying India has to give the right of vote to the people of (IIOJ&K). Iqbal further said that IIOJ&K people are not alone in their struggle and we assure them that our hearts beat with them from Europe to UK and freedom is right of Kashmiri people which can’t be denied. “World is witnessing Covid-19 lock down but people in IIOJ&K have been witnessing double lock down since August 5,2019 which is an injustice and worst kind of basic human rights violation that can be stopped by UN. Iqbal further said people of IIOJ&K only want freedom from the illegal rule of India and the day come when IIOJ&K people will be living independently without any fear.