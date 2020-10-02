Share:

ISLAMABAD - Keanu Reeves has been fully transformed into Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) for his role in the new video game Cyberpunk 2077. The actor, 56, has provided full body motion capture, voice over, and full likeness to the game which has been eight years in the making. The Matrix star will play Johnny Silverhand, a rockerboywho’s anti-establishment antics will stop at nothing to steer the player and the story into carnage. The game, due out on November 19, sees the player roam a dystopian universe where the world is obsessed with body modifications. Players can take on Night City looking for their next big score while Keanu’s Johnny Silverhand will be key in taking their journey to the next level. Keanu features prominently in the trailer where he walks through a dark city scape in between clips of the life-like characters featured in the game.