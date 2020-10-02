Share:

PESHAWAR - In connection with the World Breast Cancer Day, Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Thursday started month-long breast cancer awareness campaign for the public as well as doctors and health workers.

October is recognised worldwide as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

At the inauguration ceremony, Dean KMC & Chief Executive Khyber Medical College Prof Dr Mahmud Aurangzeb and Chairperson Department of Surgery Prof Dr Mah Muneer Khan cut the ribbons, followed by a guided tour of the guests through all the planned activities organised.

The lead for the event is being taken by the Department of Surgery, KTH and Khyber Medical College.

This year the Surgery Department has collaborated with the Department of Community Medicine and Department of Radiology, KMC & KTH, for arranging free screening and education of the public.

In addition, there will be teaching sessions for postgraduate students, nurses and paramedics.