ISLAMABAD - The Kardashian-Jenner clan notoriously go all out for a holiday. And Kylie Jenner couldn’t resist getting her Halloween decorations up early, showing off the incredible transformation of her California mansion. The star gave her Instagram followers a tour as her team completed work on the spooky makeover, with her daughter Stormi, two, getting equally excited by the decor. ‘We are in full Halloween mode, setting up all these cute little things,’ Kylie told her fans. She first showed off her living room with candles and spooky trinkets decorating the tables and book shelves. Two creepy witch statues also stood in one corner to greet the star’s guests.

Next up was a peek outside, with Kylie’s back yard covered with a huge orange light installation.