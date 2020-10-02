Share:

Strict and diligent regulations for protocols regarding the containment of the pandemic were only relaxed after Pakistan had successfully limited the number of cases reported. However, as the country resumed operations, and schools reopened recently, a resurgence seems to be around the corner. Officials reported 311 new cases—221 of which were in Karachi—thereby prompting the reinforcement of smart lockdowns once again. Considering how the entirety of the European Union (EU) is experiencing a fierce second wave, it seems smart for the government to take strict precautionary steps to prevent such circumstances from taking a hold of Pakistan as well.

The aim of the provincial government of Sindh is to impose a ‘mini-smart lockdown’ in the neighbourhoods of Manghopir and Samama City for two weeks during which all business activities, outside of essentials, will be suspended, commute heavily constrained and strict codes of behaviour that prevent the transmission of the virus will be endorsed. Surely, this will mitigate some of the damage done and allow for the 60 percent rise in positive cases to depreciate. However, if we continue to see a steady rise in transmission, it is best to extend this lockdown and increase its application across the entire country once again—placing a particular focus on Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan since they are second in line to experience a potential revival of the pandemic.

It is imperative for the government to act while assuming the worst possible scenario for the future so that we are spared the horrors of a second round of COVID-19. Not only would it entail that Pakistan has digressed from being a nation that responsibly and meticulously controlled the virus but it would be a serious blow to the morale of industries, businesses and society at large. As such, proactive lockdowns, even if they are targeted towards neighbourhoods only, are welcomed because they will ensure that the aim to remain ahead of the pandemic is secured.