Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources on Thursday decided to write a letter to the Supreme Court of Pakistan for the funding details of Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams.

The NA committee that met with Chairman Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur in chair was also in­formed that around 8km area of Diamer Basha was disputed be­tween KP and Gilgit-Baltistan. It was informed that a committee under Asad Umar was working to resolve the issue.

On Diamer Basha Dam fund­ing the committee was briefed that no money was spent on the advertisement of Diamer Bha­sha and Mohmand Dams. Moreo­ver, the committee was informed that as per the website an amount of more than Rs.12.63 billion was collected for Diamer Bha­sha and Mohmand Dams out of which about more than Rs.46 mil­lion were saved in the bank ac­count whereas rest of the mon­ey had been invested in treasury bills of three month duration and the profit, expected to be received on the bills, would also be depos­ited in the bank account.

The committee asked about the detail of investment in the treas­ury bills including permission to make the investment. So, the com­mittee directed to furnish a de­tailed report in its next meeting.

The committee also directed to write a letter to Supreme Court for the funding details of Diamer Ba­sha and Mohmand dams. The can­didates of Gilgit-Baltistan should be given preference for appoint­ment against the vacancies of Di­amer Bhasha Dam Project. The engineers of WAPDA and Sindh should sit together and finalize the pre-feasibility report of Sindh Barrage.

The committee was informed by the official of the Ministry of Water Resources that as per the website Rs.12.63 billion were collected in the fund collection drive for Diam­er Basha and Mohmand dams

The committee was further in­formed that the newly creat­ed posts of Grade 1-5 in Diam­er Bhasha Dam Project would be filled in by the local candidates of Gilgit-Baltistan. Similarly, 124 posts of the project of Grade 1-16 would also be filled in by the can­didates of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The NA Committee was in­formed that the posts of Grade 17 and above would be filled in on the quota allocated to different regions. However, the candidates from Gilgit-Baltistan would be giv­en preference.

The committee was informed that about 5000 posts would be created in Diamer Bhasha Dam Project and the policy of the gov­ernment, especially, that of the quota shall be observed, in this re­gard, in letter and spirit.

The committee was informed that Sindh Barrage was proposed to be constructed downstream of the Kotri Barrage. The project was approved by the Prime Minis­ter in May, 2019. However, the ex­perts of Irrigation Department of Sindh have some reservations on the project.

The committee directed the en­gineers of WAPDA and the engi­neers of the Irrigation Department of Government of Sindh to sit to­gether and come up with a mutu­ally agreed upon pre-feasibility re­port of the project.

The committee was informed that according to the Water Ap­portionment Accord of 1991, the Balochistan province has to re­ceive 3.87 million acre feet of wa­ter but Balochistan has been re­ceiving 32% less water than its share for the last 28 years. Howev­er, now the Balochistan is getting full share of its water.

The committee showed its seri­ous concerns over lesser supply of water to Balochistan in previous years.

The committee directed the Chairman IRSA to ensure prop­er share of water to Balochistan. Moreover, the committee directed the Chairman IRSA to personally monitor the situation of water be­ing supplied to Balochistan.