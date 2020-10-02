ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Water Resources on Thursday decided to write a letter to the Supreme Court of Pakistan for the funding details of Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams.
The NA committee that met with Chairman Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur in chair was also informed that around 8km area of Diamer Basha was disputed between KP and Gilgit-Baltistan. It was informed that a committee under Asad Umar was working to resolve the issue.
On Diamer Basha Dam funding the committee was briefed that no money was spent on the advertisement of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams. Moreover, the committee was informed that as per the website an amount of more than Rs.12.63 billion was collected for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams out of which about more than Rs.46 million were saved in the bank account whereas rest of the money had been invested in treasury bills of three month duration and the profit, expected to be received on the bills, would also be deposited in the bank account.
The committee asked about the detail of investment in the treasury bills including permission to make the investment. So, the committee directed to furnish a detailed report in its next meeting.
The committee also directed to write a letter to Supreme Court for the funding details of Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams. The candidates of Gilgit-Baltistan should be given preference for appointment against the vacancies of Diamer Bhasha Dam Project. The engineers of WAPDA and Sindh should sit together and finalize the pre-feasibility report of Sindh Barrage.
The committee was informed by the official of the Ministry of Water Resources that as per the website Rs.12.63 billion were collected in the fund collection drive for Diamer Basha and Mohmand dams
The committee was further informed that the newly created posts of Grade 1-5 in Diamer Bhasha Dam Project would be filled in by the local candidates of Gilgit-Baltistan. Similarly, 124 posts of the project of Grade 1-16 would also be filled in by the candidates of Gilgit-Baltistan.
The NA Committee was informed that the posts of Grade 17 and above would be filled in on the quota allocated to different regions. However, the candidates from Gilgit-Baltistan would be given preference.
The committee was informed that about 5000 posts would be created in Diamer Bhasha Dam Project and the policy of the government, especially, that of the quota shall be observed, in this regard, in letter and spirit.
The committee was informed that Sindh Barrage was proposed to be constructed downstream of the Kotri Barrage. The project was approved by the Prime Minister in May, 2019. However, the experts of Irrigation Department of Sindh have some reservations on the project.
The committee directed the engineers of WAPDA and the engineers of the Irrigation Department of Government of Sindh to sit together and come up with a mutually agreed upon pre-feasibility report of the project.
The committee was informed that according to the Water Apportionment Accord of 1991, the Balochistan province has to receive 3.87 million acre feet of water but Balochistan has been receiving 32% less water than its share for the last 28 years. However, now the Balochistan is getting full share of its water.
The committee showed its serious concerns over lesser supply of water to Balochistan in previous years.
The committee directed the Chairman IRSA to ensure proper share of water to Balochistan. Moreover, the committee directed the Chairman IRSA to personally monitor the situation of water being supplied to Balochistan.