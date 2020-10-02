Share:

ISLAMABAD - On the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan on reaching out to the public through holding Khuli Kachehris by organizations under the federal government, Member Planning NHA Muhammad Naveed Iqbal Wahla held E-Kachehri through NHA official Facebook Page and answered to the questions placed by the people from all over the country.

In his opening remarks, Iqbal Wahla said, “Road infrastructure plays vital role in socio-economic uplift of the country and responsibility for construction and maintenance of motorways, national highways and strategic roads in the country is assigned to National Highway Authority.”

He said a major chunk of trade traffic and transportation of passengers was associated with NHA road network. “Presently, NHA is developing epoch making China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project gradually.”

Answering questions in E-Kachehri, he said maintenance units of NHA had started working for repair and maintenance of roads affected by the previous spell of heavy rains. Speaking about rate of NOC fee of NHA Right of Way (ROW), he said income received for NOC’s and Toll Plazas was used for maintenance of road network and NHA was endeavouring to enhance its fund generating resources.

He said documentary work was being completed for undertaking Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway. Maintenance of Potholes on road near Kohinoor Mills Rawalpindi would be started soon, he added. He said, Balkasar-Mianwali road had recently been handed over to NHA, while steps were being taken to improve Quetta-Karachi National Highway.