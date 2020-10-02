Share:

ISLAMABAD - Over 40 government officials received a two-day training on Pakistan’s International Human Rights Reporting Obligations organised by the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) and the European Union funded ‘Promotion of Human Rights in Pakistan (Huqooq-e-Pakistan)’ Project.

The training was aimed at enhancing the technical and operational capacities of the officials of MoHR, National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR), Commission on the Rights of the Child in reporting and implementation of international human rights commitments of Pakistan.

The well-designed technical sessions included “Understanding the International Human Rights Treaty Body Reporting System and Pakistan’s Treaty Body Reporting Obligations,” “Introduction to EU GSP+ Scheme,” “Introduction to UNHRC and the Universal Periodic Review (UPR),” “State Reporting to UPR and its National Implementation,” and “Pakistan and the Special Procedures of the UNHCR.”

The training modules and manual were designed by Huqooq-e-Pakistan but delivered by a range of local and international experts from the United Nations Development Programme, the Group Development Pakistan, Research Society of International Law led by Master trainers from the Huqooq-e-Pakistan Project.

Speaking on this occasion, Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation Pakistan, Ovidiu Mic said that EU is delighted to support this very important joint initiative. He expressed hope that the training programme would prove to be a significant contribution in capacity building and institutional strengthening of human rights related departments. He also talked about the EU interventions in Pakistan and said that respect of human rights and rule of law are at the core of all EU activities, including trade agreements.

Muhammad Hassan Mangi, Director General, International Cooperation Wing, Ministry of Human Rights thanked EU for this much needed initiative. He termed the lack of data a big hurdle in the reporting of Pakistan’s international human rights commitments. He stated that through these trainings, the Ministry aims to facilitate the stakeholders in understanding the reporting process, providing effective reporting tools, and mechanisms as per the responsibility of the various institutions towards fulfilling treaty body obligations under the UN system.

Further, training facilitator, Emma Bell-Scollan, Rights-based Development Expert, UNDP added that “Being engaged for this training showcases a collaborative commitment between UNDP, the European Union and the Huqooq-e-Pakistan Project towards strengthening the human rights ecosystem in Pakistan. As such, these initiatives are integral for providing concrete knowledge and guidance to functionaries on their role in fulfilling Pakistan’s international human rights treaty body reporting obligations.”

Senior Key Expert, Huqooq-e-Pakistan (HeP) programme, Ali Dayan Hasan gave an overview of the Huqooq-e-Pakistan programme and training objectives.