KARACHI - The city administration sealed as many as 61 restaurants and four marriage halls in different parts of the megalopolis over violation of COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Besides, three marriage halls in district Central and 15 restaurants in district East were issued warnings.

According to a report issued by the Commissioner Office on Thursday, the officials inspected 177 restaurants and 50 marriage halls in districts including South, East, West, Central, Malir and Korangi.

It is pertinent to mention here that the action against violation of coronavirus SOPs have been intensified due to the growing numbers of virus cases. Meanwhile, micro-smart lockdown has also been imposed in Manghopir area for 15 days.