ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan is strongly committed to the protection and preservation of biodiversity.

Addressing virtually the United Nations Summit on Biodiversity at heads of state and government level, the prime minister, who also co-chaired the session, said Pakistan is in the top 10 countries most vulnerable to climate change hence the government has taken up the challenge of planting 10 billion trees with the help of local communities to preserve the country’s valued biodiversity.

He said they have also increased national parks from 30 to 39 in two years as part of their “Protected Areas Initiative” launched during the Covid-19 era.

The Prime Minister underlined the urgent need to accelerate action on biodiversity for sustainable development.