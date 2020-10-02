Share:

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has completed an initial round of consultation for the players to be included in the squads for the upcoming Zimbabwe and New Zealand series.

Pakistan team is scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Zimbabwe in October-November, after which the Green Shirts will travel to New Zealand where they will play two Tests and three Twenty20 matches.

To finalize the names for the upcoming series, Misbah has already consulted with coaches of provincial associations in Multan and is now expected to give final shape to squads after meeting his fellow national team coaches by next week.

The cricket board intends to send a larger 35-member squad Down Under, including the Pakistan Shaheens’ players.

According to insiders, the cricket authorities are mulling to give young players a chance against Zimbabwe. Abdullah Shafiq, Zeeshan Malik and Zeeshan Ashraf could be included in the T20 squad.

Misbah has already hinted at a couple of changes in the ODI squad for the series against the Africans.