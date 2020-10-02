Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) has taken a big step by introducing IT experts GemGolfers Golf Event Management Technology. It will help eliminate manual scoring previously prevalent at golf championships and instead offers live scoring, thus meeting a long-standing demand of the golf professionals, amateurs including lady amateurs and tournament organizers. The GemGolfers system was recently put in place during the 39th Punjab Open Golf Championship held at PAF Skyview Golf Course in Lahore and noticeable was happiness of the competing golfers as the system significantly simplified event management and considerably enhanced golfer experience. Through reliance on the scoring system, for the first time golf champions felt facilitated and even champions like M Munir and Matloob Ahmed spoke about how incredible this facilitating system was for them. Shoaib Shams, author of this system, explained that features of GemGolfers Technology are extensive and enable managing and executing golf tournaments and lend comprehensive support to the highly competitive golfing activity. The system works through Web App and Mobile App while features include tournament set up, launch and live scoring.