Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the need for a coherent and comprehensive strategy to address energy challenges, being faced by the country.

Chairing a meeting on oil and gas exploration and production in Islamabad on Friday, he said implementation of Exploration and Production Management System will enable to benefit from low cost oil and gas reserves.

The Prime Minister said using this system will also enable us to reduce the burden on the national exchequer and it will make possible to supply oil and gas to public at lower prices.

He said that technology should be used in all sectors to reduce the additional cost burden on the public and it will also minimize drainage of foreign exchange reserves.

On the occasion, Secretary Petroleum briefed the meeting on Exploration and Production Management System.

The meeting was informed that the implementation of this system will help to enhance the local production capacity of oil and gas in the country.