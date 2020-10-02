Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday expelled its five MPAs over violation of party discipline. Interestingly, these five MPAs met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar most recently.

Ashraf Ansari, Maulana Ghiasud-Din, Faisal Khan Niazi, Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri and Nishat Daha have been expelled from the party after getting approval from the top leadership, said PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal. PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has issued a notification in this regard.

PML-N has also issued show cause notices to four members of the Upper House for their absence from the joint session of the parliament during voting on FATF-related legislation. PML-N Parliamentary Leader in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq has issued notices to Rahila Magsi, Kalsoom Parveen, Dilawar Khan and Shamim Afridi with the direction to clarify their position.