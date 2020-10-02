Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Change of Command ceremony of Pakistan Navy will be held at the PNS ZAFAR, Islamabad, on October 7, officials said yesterday.

A day earlier, the President of Pakistan had appointed Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi as next Chief of the Naval Staff by promoting him to the rank of Admiral. His promotion will be effective from the date of assuming command of Pakistan Navy. Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi will succeed Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi who will relinquish the command of Pakistan Navy on October 7.

Vice Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1985 and won the coveted Sword of Honour upon completion of initial training at the Pakistan Naval Academy. During his illustrious career, Vice Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi has served on various Command and Staff appointments. Command appointments of the Admiral include command of two Type 21 ships PNS BADR and PNS TARIQ, Commander 18th Destroyer Squadron, Commandant PNS BAHADUR, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College/ Commander Central Punjab Lahore, Commander Pakistan Fleet and Commander Karachi. His distinguished staff appointments include Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff, Head of F-22P Mission China, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Training & Evaluation) and Director General Naval Intelligence. Currently, the Admiral is serving as Chief of Staff (Operations) at the Naval Headquarters, Islamabad.

The Admiral is a graduate of Army Command & Staff College Quetta and National Defence University Islamabad. The Admiral also holds Masters Degree in Underwater Acoustics from Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, China.

In recognition of his meritorious services, the Admiral has been awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e-Basalat. He has also been conferred with the French Medal Chevalier (Knight) by the government of France.