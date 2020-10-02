Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday announced to take out a public rally on Sunday (October 4) in Karachi, in response to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s march.

This was announced by Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani while addressing a press briefing.

Ghani said that the rally will kick off from Ayesha Manzil, Azizabad at 2 pm on Sunday.

Ghani claimed that PPP’s rally will be a success and thousands of people will participate in it. He added that MQM-P has always fumed linguistic politics, whereas PPP does not believe in this theory.

The people in Karachi have rejected the politics of MQM-P and the PPP’s rally will prove that the masses are with them.

On September 25, Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) in its march for Karachi rights had demanded yet again for a new province carved out of the present Sindh province.

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had said while addressing the ‘Karachi Rights’ march that their love for Pakistan should not be considered as their weakness.

Siddiqui had said the creation of a new province is in the offing no matter what opposition they face in its way.