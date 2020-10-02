Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Interior Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Thursday met with the Ambassador of Qatar Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Thani at the Ministry of Interior.

While conveying the message of his Prime Minister on behalf of the Government of Qatar, the ambassador said that they looked forward to strengthening bilateral ties and mutual cooperation between the two countries.

The interior minister welcomed the initiative and said it was always great to have had strong mutual cooperation between the two countries, the interior ministry said in an announcement.

The ambassador briefed the minister about their upcoming projects in Pakistan, primarily targeting the education field and refugees’ rehabilitation. In response, the minister said that it would have a great positive impact on the concerned areas and appreciated such thoughtful projects.

Towards the end of the meeting, the ambassador thanked the minister for his valuable time. The meeting concluded with the promise that both sides will continue to work together on matters of mutual interests in future.

Separately, the interior minister chaired a meeting of the board of governors of National Police Academy (NPA) in Islamabad.

The meeting that was attended by provincial police chiefs and their representatives, commandant NPA, secretary interior and officers of provincial and federal governments unanimously approved new training curriculum for newly inducted assistant superintendents of police (ASPs).

The meeting that was held at the NPA discussed in detail the new training curriculum for ASPs in a move to bring it at par with modern standards. The board also approved providing facilities to NPA to resolve its problems in provision of training to police officers.

Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah chairing the meeting that it was necessary to bring merit and transparency in police and bureaucracy. “The rule of law should be ensured.” He said that the police should be held accountable while dealing with gender specific crime.