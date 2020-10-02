Share:

LAHORE — Muhammad Yousaf, a security guard at a private school in Burewala, thought he was merely doing his job when he asked a visitor to get his temperature checked before entering the school.

The visitor, however, turned out to be none other than the city’s Assistant Commissioner, Rana Aurangzeb. The young officer took offence at the audacity of the guard and not only had Yousaf thrashed by his official guards but also got an FIR registered against him.

As news emerged of the incident, there was a strong backlash on social media — especially Twitter —as people expressed shock and criticized the misuse of authority and abuse of power by the officer. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took strong notice of the news and by Thursday evening, officials said the assistant commissioner had been transferred from Burewala and told to report back in Lahore.

"Rana Aurangzeb (PMS/BS-17), Assistant Commissioner (AC), Burewala, district Vehari, has been transferred with immediate effect and directed to report to Administration Wing, S&GAD for further orders,” stated a notification issued here on Thursday.

Mr. Aurangzeb was quoted by a private news channel as saying that he was doing the rounds to check whether schools were following security protocols to safeguard against the Coronavirus. He claimed the security guard misbehaved with him.

According to the FIR registered against Yousaf in Model Town police station, Burewala, the assistant commissioner claimed that the security guard severely misbehaved with him, did not let him enter the school, and therefore obstructed in dispensing official duty. The FIR was registered under PPC 186, a bailable offence that carries a three-month jail term or a fine of Rs.1500 or both.

However, CCTV footage of the incident showed that the interaction between the Assistant Commissioner and the security guard was very brief. The district official entered the school with his armed security and on the way out, the official guards can be seen manhandling Yousaf.

Many social media users appreciated CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for immediately taking action against the errant civil servant. However, some expressed disappointment and said the officer should have been suspended instead of just being transferred out of the district.