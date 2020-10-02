Share:

Rawalpindi - The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has all set to launch an operation to demolish three illegal/unapproved housing societies located on Chakri Road.

The three housing societies to be demolished/sealed by enforcement department of RDA have been identified as Abdullah City (Rajar and Sangral), Khanyal Homes MIVIDA Block (Sehal, Hathyal, Rajar, Sangral) and Blue World City (Sehal, Hathyal).

In this regard, the Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza wrote a letter number RDA/MP&TE/F-PHS-79/877 dated September 24, 2020 to City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas for provision of police force to implement demolition/seal order under section 39, 12(5) of PDC Act 1976 and under section 56 of Punjab Private Housing Scheme and Land Sub Division Rules 2010.

It was also stated in the letter by the Chairman RDA that due legal actions have been completed to demolish/seal the three illegal/unapproved housing societies.

They said the CPO was requested by the Chairman RDA to provide the enforcement team with two sections of police personnel fully equipped with weapons as the offenders (owners and their guards) could show resistance during operation. CPO Rawalpindi accepted the application of head of civic body and approved provision of two sections of police force to the civic body.

When contacted, Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza confirmed the development saying, “RDA has finalised all the arrangements launch demolition operation against three illegal housing societies and help of police has also been sought in this regard.”

He said RDA would launch operation in next two days in Chontra against these illegal housing societies. CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, during an interaction with The Nation, said he had received the letter from RDA and had also been contacted by the Chairman of civic body in this regard. “I am ready to provide police force to RDA enforcement teams,” he said.