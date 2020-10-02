Share:

LAHORE - The national junior selection committee headed by former Test fast bowler Saleem Jaffer on Thursday announced the U19 squads of the six Cricket Associations who would compete in the National U19 three-day and one-day tournaments as part of the domestic season 2020-21.

The PCB endeavored to maximize the participation of the teenage cricketers and held open trials for the selection of the squads that will feature in the National One-Day Tournament from October 13 and National Three-Day Tournament from November 5. The U19 season commences with the first round of the one-day fixtures between the six teams at three venues (LCCA Ground, Gaddafi Stadium and Country Club Ground Muridke) on Tuesday, October 13.

Around 7000 players took part in the open trials that were held at six cricket centres across the country. The open trials were held from September 16-19 at major cricket centres of all Cricket Associations and those who are born on or after September 1,2001 were eligible to appear. After a two-day open trial activity, 40 players were shortlisted for each of the six Cricket Associations, who featured in trial matches, on September 18 and 19, to stake claims in the final 20-player squads.

The trials were held under strict Covid-19 protocols. National High Performance Centre coaches were involved in the trial processes at the LCCA ground in Lahore and the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Trials in Abbottabad, Karachi, Multan, and Quetta were conducted by members of the National Junior Selection Committee, who were joined by the teams’ head coaches.

Saleem Jaffar, Chairman of the National Junior Selection Committee, said: “We tried to give maximum opportunities to the players who turned-up for the open trials, I am happy with the final merit-based selection of the six squads and we are all encouraged by the massive turn-out at the trials across the country.”