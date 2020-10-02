Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United States Embassy in Islamabad yesterday welcomed Pakistan as a new partner under the 1980 Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction. The Convention will put in place an internationally-recognised legal framework to resolve cases of parental child abduction between the two countries, said a US embassy statement. Pakistan, it said, “will now be able to use the Hague Convention as a vital tool to deter international abduction and secure the return of abducted children between the United States and Pakistan.” It added: “Preventing and resolving cases of international parental child abduction is one of the State Department’s highest priorities and we look forward to working with Pakistan as a new partner in this global effort.”