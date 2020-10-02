Share:

ISLAMABAD - See Prime, the digital entertainment platform recently launched by SEEME Productions has released a suspense filled short film on its YouTube channel, titled ‘Paying Guest’ that stars the talented Muneeb Butt, Saife Hasan and Noreen Gulwani in significant roles. The spine-chilling spooky tale talks about the encounter of a young woman with a visitor in this short film. Set in a house, the story explores how an inquisitive young man who loiters into a house, out of curiosity meets an attractive young woman. Amidst the encounter with the lady, the young man senses a sinister nuance and is further prompted to get to the bottom of the suspense. The film is directed and written by Awais Sulaman and is co-produced by MahibBukhari and Ali Hussain. Marking as the latest release by the digital platform the film is expected to garner unprecedented viewership and is now available on See Prime’s YouTube channel.