LAhore - Allied Schools organised a webinar titled “Snc-Single National Curriculum: A Way Forward” on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, to talk about the vital role of Single National Curriculum in our education system. The curriculum experts, who were invited in the webinar as speakers, were: Dr.Shahid Mahmood Project Director Allied Schools, Misbah Rahman Head Academics, Umbreen Niaz Head Primary, Sajida Touseef Principal Pak Campus Allied School and Iqra Rasheed textbook author.

The speakers of the webinar discussed the refinements in educational outcomes and assessment patterns which have been brought through the development of SNC in order to create cohesion and progression in different educational tiers. The discussion was moderated by Maryam Chaudhary- a skilled communicator. 700 principals of Allied Schools also attended the webinar as online audience.