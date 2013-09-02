KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement's Coordination Committee has condemned and blamed People's Aman Committee for attacking MQM local leader Ghulam Sarwar Dahiri`s clinic and killing MQM workers and innocent people.

Expressing concern over the killing of workers, MQM deplored that terrorists were moving freely in Karachi and targeting MQM workers and supporters.

Addressing a Press conference on Sunday, at Khursheed Begum Secretariat Azizabad Karachi, MQM Coordination Committee member Nisar Panhwar demanded of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali to take notice of the incident and take stern action against terrorists involved in such heinous attacks.

Notorious criminals of People's Aman Committee have made life miserable for the Karachiites besides indulging in various acts of terrorism such as extortion, kidnapping for ransom and targeted killing of the innocent people, MQM leader added.

He questioned the political and religious parities silence on the current situation in the City and said that they did not support MQM leader’s appeal for the Army action in Karachi.