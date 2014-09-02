ISLAMABAD - Current political situation of the capital city is all set to cost Pakistan dearly in the Asian Games commencing in South Korea this month. Pakistan is defending champions of Asian Games hockey but their preparations are in complete turmoil. All the hard work done by head coach Shahnaz Sheikh is almost spoiled because their camp in Islamabad could not get started due to players’ absence. Though Shahnaz remained present at the Pakistan Sports Complex, yet not a single player or coaching staff reported. Pakistan squash team is also Asian Games team event defending champions but their preparations also not satisfactory to defend their title. Practice makes a man perfect, so if Pakistani players don’t practice well for the mega event, it’s too tough for them to defend their titles.–Staff Reporter