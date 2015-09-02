Railway minister Khawaj Saad Rafique has said “part one of the ‘dharna’ politics was made unsuccessful by unity of parliament, Waqt News reported. “Part two was failed by election commission tribunal”, he added. While criticizing Imran Khan he stated: “Imran Khan can even make an alliance with ‘devil’ to establish his government”.

Khawaja Saad Rafiq said the demand of Imran Khan for extension in tenure of election tribunal judges is an attempt to get people of his choice appointed.

In a statement, he said Imran Khan's greed for power is a threat to the nascent democratic process. Khawaja Saad Rafiq said that despite differences, politicians should not cross the red-line.