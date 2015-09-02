LAHORE - Punjab Judo Association (PJA) secretary Shahid Javed Malik has regretted poor performance of Pakistani judokas in the World Judo Championships in Kazakhstan where they lost their bouts in the very preliminary rounds.

Talking to The Nation, Shahid, who is black belt holder in Judo from the Kodokan of Japan and experienced judo coach who has produced many gold medal winners in the country, has noted with regret that once again Rana Shujaat-led Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) managed to send two Japan-based judo players to represent Pakistan in the World Judo Championships which proved just wastage of money and time. “As was expected, both of Japan-based Pakistani players lost their bouts in the very preliminary rounds and were out of the tournament in a matter of seconds.

Shahid revealed that India, which had won medals in judo in Olympics, did not send even a single player to this event while Iran, which has won gold medals in Olympics judo, sent only one player. This was because they realised that they had no chance at all to get any medals in this high-level international tournament.

Shahid lashed out at PJF secretary Masood Ahmad saying before the departure of this team, Masood kept on blowing his trumpet in praise of the players who were going to Kazakhstan. He was sure that they would win in the world championship and thereby would secure a berth for the Rio Olympics.

“As a matter of fact, this totally ignorant secretary was so sure of the performance of Pakistani players that he had planned to send eight players to this international judo event. But sanity prevailed and the PSB refused to foot the bill for this large contingent. In the end, just two players and a hoard of officials went,” he added. “With very early ouster of Pakistani players in the mega judo event, the PJF secretary’s campaign for Rio came to an end. However, the officials, who went to Kazakhstan, had spent a very nice time in eating, drinking and shopping,” the judo organiser said.

“Hundreds thousands rupees were spent on this tour, the only objective of which was to allow the officials a joy-ride with the money that is supposed to be spent for the promotion and development of judo in the country. Previously even, the PJF had sent players and officials on more than a dozen foreign tours without earning even a single medal,” he lamented.

Shahid urged the IPC ministry to take stern action against this federation for squandering away the meager precious resources of the government on such wasteful trips that are arranged only for the pleasure of officials at the cost of the sport itself.