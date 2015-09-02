JAVAID-UR-RAHMAN/SHAHID RAO

ISLAMABAD - PPP yesterday asked army chief to let the system thrive, as a corruption accused ex-PM of the party accused government of political victimisation after a court granted him a seven-day bail in eight graft cases.

“I appeal to army chief and other institutions to let the current system flourish,” Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah said while talking to the media.

He also asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to come clear on allegations of terrorism against PPP leader Dr Asim. “Allegations of terrorism against PPP are shameful… Nawaz Sharif should himself clarify that these allegations are baseless and wrong.”

Dr Asim is a former PPP federal minister who is now serving as head of Sindh Higher Education Commission. He is considered to be close to PPP chief Asif Ali Zardari and is under Rangers detention in Karachi over allegations of giving money to MQM for financing militant activities.

“Why is only Dr Asim being targeted as no action was taken against a provincial minister from Punjab who was seen in a video receiving money,” he asked. He also asked if the PML-N government was intending to declare MQM a terrorist faction.

About his using the word ‘war’, if attempt was made to arrest PPP chief Asif Ali Zardari, Shah said, “It doesn’t mean they would use guns (against their opponents) rather the party would fight constitutionally and legally.” He also alleged the PM had attacked PPP and Zardari spoke harsh the other day only in ‘defence’.

He said he was not desperate to meet the PM but if Mr Nawaz Sharif desired so, he would have no hesitation to see him. Now the ball is in the prime minister’s court and it is up to him to what direction he leads the situation, he added.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered some 21 FIRs against ex-PM Gilani and another PPP stalwart, Makhdoom Amin Faheem, for their alleged involvement in mega Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) scam. Last week, an anti-corruption court issued arrest warrants for them.

On Tuesday, a single bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) comprising Justice Noorul Haq granted Gilani protective bail for seven days against eight surety bonds worth of Rs100,000 each, and directed him to appear before the trial court.

Gillani has already obtained bails in 12 cases from a federal anti-corruption court of Karachi. On Tuesday, he obtained bails in eight cases while in another one he has filed application that will be heard today.

Gillani’s counsel Farooq H Naek contended before the court that his client has no nexus with this case and he was also not a nominated accused in the FIR but his name was added in the challan later on. He also said his client wanted to appear before the federal court in Karachi but he apprehends that the FIA may pressure him to make statement against his own party colleagues. He maintained that the investigation agency was also pressing another accused, Muhammad Zubair, to become approver against his client.

Speaking to reporters after securing bail, Gilani termed corruption cases part of a campaign of political victimisation, but expressed hope courts would dispense justice. Blaming ruling PML-N, he said that FIA is a part of the government and it cannot act on its own.

“During my tenure as prime minister, there was no political victimisation or political prisoners. (As much as) 85 percent of the Charter of Democracy was implemented during my time. But if the PML-N still wishes to implement the remaining parts of the CoD, we will support (them),” he said, in an apparent effort to persuade government to help him get off hook.

PPP leader said he had served five years in jail and that was why he worked against political victimisation during his tenure. As far as the CoD is concerned, late Benazir and Nawaz Sharif signed the agreement and PPP upholds the charter to date, he added. Gilani said Zardari’s threatening speech was ‘out of a dejected heart’.

He said that PPP denounces corruption and the party is in favour of operation in Karachi. But, PPP would not tolerate such serious allegations, he added reiterating his party chief’s Wednesday’s message in a milder way.