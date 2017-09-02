PESHAWAR - Law-enforcement agencies foiled a terror bid ahead of Eidul Azha after arresting 87 suspects and recovering a huge cache of arms including 27 rocket-launchers during mid-night operation on Friday.

This was intelligence-based, joint and a targeted operation carried out by police with Pak Army’s held at Regi Lalma area.

The timely action saved Peshawar from a sabotage act, which is a great success. Conducting the operation on tip from intelligence, at least 87 suspects were apprehended during the raids in Shahgai, Ali Muhammad Banda, Neela Dorai and Mian Morcha areas of the City.

Speaking at a news conference, CCPO Peshawar, Muhammad Tahir Khan alongwith SSP Operation Sajjad Khan said that it was a mid-night operation, in which, at least 450 personnel of police force, 120 personnel of Pak Army, police commandos, elite force, intelligence agencies officials, BDU officials and ladies police took part.

During operation modern investigation equipment and sniffer dogs were also used, they informed ,adding, that heavy weapons were seized during the operation including 27 rocket launchers, 24 launcher shells, 17 hand grenades, 16 AK-F7 rifiles, 28 pistols, 9 7MM Rifles and others.

About 87 criminals were arrested due to their involvement in terrorist activities besides several facilitators.

They informed that Regi Lalma area is closed to Khyber Agency so the political administration also assisted them in the operation by launching raids in villages of Khyber Agency.