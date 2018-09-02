Share:

rawalpindi - A duty magistrate on Saturday has rejected the bail applications of three accused involved in torturing a traffic warden on a parking issue in Murree.

Police have arrested an accused from courtroom whereas the two others accused did not appear before the court. The Court has also declared the two accused as absconders. According to details, a duty magistrate took up traffic warden torture Case when the prosecution told the judge that the three accused have placed a uniformed police officer Afzal Shah under severe torture in Sunny Bank, Murree when the warden stopped them from wrong parking. He added the accused including the three taxi drivers were involved in the case and requested the court to reject the bail applications of the accused.

The defence lawyer opposed the arguments of the prosecution and asked the court to grant his clients bail in the case. After completion of the arguments of both parties, the duty magistrate dismissed the bail applications of the three accused.

Police arrested an accused Qamar and shifted him to police station for further investigation. However, the other two accused namely Rashid and Tariq did not appear before court on which the judge declared them as absconder.

Murree police booked more than a dozen private transporters on charges of thrashing a traffic warden for stopping them from parking taxis in no-parking area at Sunny Bank in Murree.