KARACHI - Alcohol bottles, cigarettes and drugs were found in the hospital room of Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader Sharjeel Inam Memon during a surprise visit by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday.

According to sources, three bottles of alcohol and cigarettes were recovered from the room of PPP leader Sharjeel Memon during the surprise visit of Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar to Ziauddin Hospital in Karachi.

The top judge went to Memon’s room and found the alcohol bottles after which he asked where attorney general was. Sharjeel Memon said he had nothing to do with these bottles.

The CJP addressed the newly appointed attorney general, saying: “Anwar Mansoor Khan Sahib, pay a little attention to this issue as well.”

After the notice by the CJP, the Sindh chief secretary and DIG Prisons Aftab Pathan reached Ziauddin Hospital to recover the liquor. There was no nurse or doctor in Sharjeel Memon’s room on the first floor of Ziauddin Hospital where he was earlier shifted from the jail owing to his ‘ill health’.

In February, the chief justice took notice of Sharjeel Memon’s shifting to the hospital from the jail. He was on judicial remand after being arrested along with 11 others in the Rs 5.76 billion corruption case in November 2017.

The CJP also visited the rooms of other political prisoners in the hospitals of Karachi. A surprise visit was also paid to the room of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases where Omni Group Chairperson Anwar Majeed was hospitalised. He is under trial in a money-laundering case.

Anwar Majeed was put under trial over the case of more than 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks that were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made.

The amount is said to be black money gathered from kickbacks, commissions and bribes The chief justice also arrived at Jinnah Hospital where he met patients and enquired after their health.

ZARDARI REACTS TO CJP’S RAID

Former President Asif Ali Zardari, commenting upon the chief justice’s raid at a local hospital in Karachi, said, “What can we say in a country where the chief justice conducts raids?”

Responding to a question regarding Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar’s surprise visit to PPP leader Sharjeel Inam Memon’s hospital room, Zardari, stated, “I just know there are thousands of cases pending before the SC, which should also be pursued.”