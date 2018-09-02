Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - A rail track and two main roads here were blocked for about three hours by the family and the relatives of a murdered boy as they had put the body on the rail track near Chak 327/GB.

They said that Mustafa was kidnapped by a poultry farm owner and his accomplices on the suspicion of theft. The accused tortured him for five days and forced him to confess to the theft, they said. When his condition deteriorated, they handed him over to Chuttiana police where policemen also tortured him and later he was handed over to his family on August 25.

They were demanding registration of a murder case. Chuttiana police SHO held talks and assured them that after autopsy, a murder case will be registered against those tortured him. The body was shifted to a hospital after they dispersed peacefully.

When contacted, district police PRO Attaullah claimed that police had never arrested or tortured the deceased and it was the poultry farm owner and his accomplices who had tortured him to force him to confess to the theft.

He added that police had handed over the boy to the family when the accused persons had brought him to the police station for getting registered a case of theft against him.

Later, an FIR had been registered against eight nominated and three unidentified persons on the application of Malik Muhammad Boota, father of deceased Mustafa under sections 302,148 and 149 of PPC. The accused persons include poultry farm owner Shahid, his brother Mujahid, Irfan, Jehanzeb, Abdullah, Lala, Abdul Rehman and Barkat while three unidentified accomplices of the accused persons had also been included as accused persons in the FIR.

The complainant stated in the FIR that on August 20, the accused kidnapped his deceased son and when he and locality people urged them to return his son they also threatened them of dire consequences. The FIR added that when the complainant informed Chuttiana police on August 25, the accused persons left the deceased in police station however as his condition was the worst the police handed him to the family.

However, he later succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused persons.