Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that party is not going to tolerate dishonesty of K-Electric and soon it would drag out black sheep from the organisation.

In a statement here on Saturday, Haleem said that K-Electric had emerged as one of the big enemy of Karachiites. The incompetency of the private power company result the death of minors, he said and adding that in the recent terrifying incident, a child namely Umer lost his hands putting the poor family in mental agony.

The PTI would not tolerate the incompetency of any organisation and the responsible of the incident would be given punishment as per law, Haleem said.

He further said that the party leadership has executed it “100 days Plan” to bring reforms and betterment in every department whereas criticizing the ruling party so early is not consider to be right act. “We need time and hopefully the party will produce good results,” he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan desire progress of country and opponents feared from the ideology of Imran Khan were narrating baseless stories. Khan had always kept his promise and soon ten millions jobs would be generated.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilwal Bhutto before criticizing should think over how the PPP leadership treating its workers. Haleem said that the journey of ‘Naya Pakistan’ has initiated and steadily all the issues would be resolved.

“We are focusing to resolve the Karachi issues that include the shortage of water and other municipal matters,” he added.

He said that other political parties had assured their support for PTI candidate Dr Arif Alvi in presidential election and with any anticipation Alvi is going to give his best after marking victory in election.