SADIQABAD-The standing crops spread over dozens of acres of land were inundated after a 10-foot wide breach occurred in Galan Miner here the other day. According to locals, a 10-foot breach occurred in the miner near Chak 191 and flooded the nearby crops. On information, officials of the Irrigation Department rushed to the spot and plugged the breach after hectic struggle. Locals alleged that the breach occurred due to water theft by influential landlords through a water course.

ACCUSATION: In Bahawalnagar, an officer of National Accountability Bureau [NAB] was accused of hurling life threats at a superintendent engineer of Wapda for cutting power connection of his younger brother over non-payment of electricity bills. NAB deputy director Ifrahim had threatened Wapda superintendent engineer Saif Surani with dire consequences on a telephonic call after power connection of his brother Irfan Chishti was cut on the latter's orders.

Saif Surani told the media that the accused asked him to go to his brother and apologise for cutting his power connection; otherwise, his name might be included in the list of missing persons. He said that he had submitted an application to B-Division police but no action was taken so far.

B-Division Station House Officer Sajjad Ahmed said that an application from the Wapda SE was received, and adding that the police would take action as per the law.